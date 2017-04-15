Rhug Estate brings in expert help to test play area

A group of children were the first to be invited to try out a new play area.

Pupils from Ysgol Bro Dyfrdwy were brought in to offer their expert opinions on the new £11,000 playground by the Rhug Estate farm shop.

Ysgol Bro Dyfrdwy youngsters Ffranc Vaughan Evans, Ilan Roberts and Edward Huw Francis, all aged nine, declared the play area was first class.

Ffranc said: “I love the bison chairs and having a go on the climbing wall.”

His friend Edward agreed that being a VIP at the play area’s opening ceremony was “the best lesson ever!”.

Ysgol Bro Dyfrdwy assistant headmistress Catrin Phillips said the school, located in Cynwyd, near Corwen, was honoured to provide the special guests for the occasion.

She said: “The play area has certainly met all their [the pupils’] expectations.

”What is so good about it is that there is something for all ages. No-one is left out or unable to participate on the equipment.

”One of our pupils has cerebral palsy, but she was able to join in just as much as all her classmates.

“The bark used as a flooring surface is so soft and safe and each piece of equipment is quality made. The children are loving it all.

“You can just tell that a lot of thought has been put into the overall design to make it coherent, fun and a great place for children to share the play experience.”

The estate’s owner, Lord Newborough, and his dog Truffles, were there to celebrate its official opening with pupils.

Lord Newborough said: “Our aim was to offer a safe, entertaining and durable place for children to play when accompanying their parents to our much-loved shop and restaurant facilities.

“From the cries of enjoyment heard today, I think we have achieved our goal.

“I am sure it will become an extremely popular and welcome addition to Rhug Estate Organic Farm Shop and one which I hope will be much enjoyed by families for years to come.”

Managers at Rhug Estate decided they needed a modern amenity to replace the previous playground, which needed updating and upgrading.

Rhug Estate general manager Graham Webster said: “We had the old play area built some years ago and it was beginning to show signs of wear.

“We considered repairing it, but quickly concluded that a much better option was to start again from scratch and invest in a much more inspiring and modern alternative.”