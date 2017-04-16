Hunt for members for new St Asaph Festival Choir begins

A search has been launched to find singers to join a new community chorus to share the stage with world class soloists at an international music festival.

The first performance of the Festival Chorus will be a highlight of this year’s North Wales International Music Festival.

They will be performing with stars of Welsh National Opera (WNO) during a memorable evening of classical music in the glorious setting of St Asaph Cathedral on Sunday, September 24.

This is the second year that the festival will feature concerts spanning three weekends, starting on September 16, and continuing until Saturday, September 30.

Organisers are currently recruiting male and female singers of all voice types for the Festival Chorus, which will sing alongside four highly accomplished WNO soloists during the spectacular Magnificat concert.

The festival’s musical director Ann Atkinson, herself an acclaimed mezzo soprano, said: “This is the first time we have worked with the WNO and especially for the Magnificat concert, at 7pm on September 24, we are recruiting members for a Festival Chorus which, will also be known as the WNO Community Chorus North.

“We’re looking for men and women from the age of 18 upwards of all voice types – soprano, alto, tenor and bass – to sing alongside soloists from the WNO on two of the pieces during the concert.

"These will be Magnificats by Bach in D and Oliver Tarney, a young and accomplished choral composer who is head of composition and singing at Winchester College in Hampshire.

"The first rehearsal for the chorus will be held at Venue Cymru in Llandudno between 5.30pm and 8pm on Sunday, May 14 and there will be further rehearsals at the same place and times on 16 further Sundays throughout May, June, July, August and September until the performance towards the end of that month.”

Ruth Evans, WNO youth and community producer, said: “The cost to be part of this WNO Community Chorus North is £30 per singer. Details of how to pay will be confirmed post application.”

More information about how to apply, by the deadline date of Sunday, April 30, is available at www.wno.org.uk/community-chorus or at www.nwimf.com.