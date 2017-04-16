RGC Academy star Owen looking to maintain perfect Wales U18 record in Ireland clash

AN RGC Academy star has been named in the Wales U18 squad for their final International Series clash today.

Dan Owen, an upper sixth form pupil at Rydal Penrhos School in Colwyn Bay, has been named on the bench for the national side as they look to maintain their perfect record against Ireland (4.15pm).

The talented forward has been a key contributor to the Welsh success in the tournament so far, and made consecutive starts in their wins over Canada and Scotland.

He currently has a 100 per cent record in a Welsh shirt in his three caps, and the flanker is the only North Wales representative in the squad.

It has been a season to remember for the 17-year-old, who has risen through the ranks with the Gogs to make a number of senior appearances in their highly successful debut season in the Principality Premiership.

Owen has also captained the U18 side in a number of high profile fixtures throughout the campaign.

Two matches are to be played on the pitch at the CCB Centre for Sporting Excellence before Wales meet Ireland, with Italy v Canada and England v Scotland both in action.

Allen Boyd, director of sport at Rydal Penrhos, said: “Dan has made a fantastic start to his international rugby career and his performances have highlighted just how much talent we have here in North Wales.

“Our rugby academy has produced a large amount of players who have gone on to represent both RGC and Wales in recent years, which is a testament to the coaching they receive at the school and with the coaches at Parc Eirias.”