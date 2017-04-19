Arson attack on St Asaph outdoor pursuit centre

A Denbighshire outdoor pursuit centre has been left counting the cost after being subjected to an arson attack.

The attack at the centre near St Asaph is though to have taken place between Monday April 10 and Wednesday April 12.

Dolben Hall is operated by Open Door Adventure. One of the centre's two log cabins has been destroyed by fire with their second sustaining smoke and fire damage.

Police say the centre is facing significant financial loss over the incident and are appealing for witnesses.

North Wales Police's Denbigh, St Asaph and Ruthin team said: "Sometime over night between Monday 10th April and Wednesday 12th April 2017, one of two log cabins situated on the land and part of the outdoor pursuits centre at Dolben Hall, Cefn was destroyed by fire.

"A second cabin sustained some smoke and fire damage.Evidence suggests this was a deliberate arson attack and has caused considerable disruption to the activities run by staff at the centre and significant financial loss.

"We are appealing for any witnesses or information to identify the suspects.

"Contact can be made via our Force Control Room on x 101, Crimestoppers, to any officer at Denbigh Police Station and the Reporting Officer Pc 1454 Hooper quoting crime reference number RC17052657."