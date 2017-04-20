Llangollen postwoman who has twice battled cancer braves the shave for charity

A woman who has twice battled breast cancer has braved the shave for charity.

Postwoman Leeanne Thomas, 39, and 10 colleagues from the Royal Mail office in Llangollen, had their heads shaved for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Leeanne, who lives in Llangollen, and her colleagues had their heads shaved at Jade’s Hair and Beauty in the town.

Of her colleagues’ support, she said: “It’s really nice. They’ve been really good, all of them – very supportive.”

Leeanne told how she had a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer two-and-a-half years ago.

But the cancer returned in February and Leeanne – mother to four-year-old Steffan, Hannah, six, and Connor, eight – had a lump removed.

Of the second diagnosis, she added: “I felt absolutely devastated really, because I’ve got three small children and it’s just your worst nightmare, isn’t it? ”

The cancer has not spread but Leeanne has started chemotherapy which will hopefully ensure it does not return, and will then undergo radiotherapy.

Leeanne said she was feeling “really positive” about the future.

She said her husband Mark and the rest of her family had been a great support and told that her children came to see the head shave.

Leeanne’s colleagues decided to do the fundraising head shave with her after she was told she would lose her hair due to the chemotherapy.

“Macmillan Nurses have been very good to me. If you need someone to talk to or to ask questions, they’re always there,” Leeanne added. “They are very good.”

Leeanne also thanked the staff at Wrexham Maelor Hospital’s Shooting Star Unit for all their support.

A Just Giving page has raised £1,270 so far. To support the fundraising, search for “Posties brave the shave” on www.just giving.com