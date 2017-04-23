Ryan century helps St Asaph to impressive Llanrwst win

A SENSATIONAL century from Matt Ryan helped St Asaph to a convincing 261-run home victory over Llanrwst.

The talented batsman was in midseason form in what was a dominant opening day display, but things promise to be far more difficult this weekend when they travel to former North Wales Premier Division champions Menai Bridge.

Despite losing opener Danny Ryan for nine off the bowling of Alwyn Williams, the hosts started the game strongly thanks to a knock of 54 from Nathaniel Scott, and he was aided by a superb 143 from Ryan, who hit no fewer than 19 boundaries before he was eventually caught by Meirion Layton off a Huw Williams delivery.

Newly appointed skipper Will Ryan was also in sublime form and hit a quick-fire 64 off 54 balls, while Jason Foulkes (26) and an unbeaten 16 from Paul Fleming meant the home side reached 327-5 from their 50 overs.

The Rwsters never got anywhere near their required target, with Danny Ryan taking the important wickets of Layton (0) and Nathan Jones (4) early on, before Foulkes sent Huw Williams (4), Alwyn Williams (16) and Aled Hughes (3) on his way to figures of 3-13.

Aron Hughes’ unbeaten 21 was the only significant score made by the visitors, who were skittled out for just 66 after 22.5 overs of play.

All-rounder Ryan was the pick of the bowlers, taking four scalps for the loss of 21 runs to aid his side to maximum points in their first league fixture.