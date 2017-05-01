Super Smith heads Bala to Welsh Cup glory

BALA TOWN 2, THE NEW SAINTS 1

SUPER Smith used his head in terrific fashion to bag the most important goal in Bala Town's history.

Kieran Smith was the Lakesiders' hero as his late header capped a brilliant fightback to give his side the Welsh Cup versus treble-chasing The New Saints.

Bala looked to be dead-and-buried when Greg Draper's 56th minute strike had Craig Harrison's side in the box seat, but the introduction of Jordan Evans off the bench swung things in favour of Colin Caton's band of brothers.

It was Evans who hauled the Lakesiders back level - thanks to a healthy deflection from Smith - with less than a quarter-of-an-hour remaining.

Less than 10 minutes later, Smith found himself on the end of Chris Venables' superb cross to send the Bala faithful into ecstasy.