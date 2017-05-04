Venue changed for key Summer League clash

THE main match in tonight's Summer League programme is to have its venue changed.

Third-placed Llangynhafal have home advantage versus frontrunners Llandyrnog in a vital encounter this evening (Thursday, May 4).

Due to Rhewl Pavilion being used as a polling station for today's council elections, the match will now be played at Ruthin Town FC.

Kick-off is 7pm.

Llandyrnog required a late goal on Tuesday night to preserve their 100 per cent winning start to the season.

Josh Davies' 10th goal of the season saw Jimmy McNally's side see off Nantglyn 4-3 to make it five wins from five games.

Tuesday, May 2:

LLANFAIR 1 (Ifan Roberts) HENLLAN 2 (Sam Jones, Ed Jones)

CLAWDDNEWYDD 0 LLANRHAEADR 6 (Ian Evans, Jamie Clayton, Dafydd Davies, Kevin Evans, Rhys Rowlands, Ynyr Jones)

RHEWL 4 (Elis Owen (2), Anthony Marshall, Ian Williams) CAERWYS 7 (Graeme Geary (3), Anthony Wearden (2), Jack Wakeman, Rich Newsome)

LLANDYRNOG 4 (Josh Davies (3), Sean Roberts) NANTGLYN 3 (Leon Gierke, Ifan Jones, Josh Jones)

YSCEIFIOG 0 CEFN 5 (Rhys Johnson (3), Gwion Owen (2))