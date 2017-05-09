Ex RGC full-back Williams named in 32-man Wales squad

EX RGC fullback Rhun Williams has been named in the Welsh squad for their two-test tour this summer.

The 19-year-old, from Caernarfon, is part of the 32-man squad that will take on Tonga on Friday, June 16 at Eden Park, before Rob McBryde’s men take on the might of Samoa on June 23.

Williams has already played at U18 level and most recently was one of the shining lights for the U20 side who eclipsed all their rivals to take the spoils in their Six Nations campaign.

The Cardiff Blues sensation has enjoyed a standout season and is one of 13 new faces in the squad who will be setting their sights on a first international cap.

Coach McBryde, who will be leading the squad during the tour as Warren Gatland will be with the British and Irish Lions, said: “"We've got a good mix of experience and youth in this squad.

"The senior players will be expected to display their leadership qualities, and we want the younger men to show they've got what it takes to handle the intense international environment."

Jamie Roberts, capped 91 times by Wales and the person responsible for captaining the squad, added: "I'm immensely honoured to be named captain of Wales for this year's summer tour.

“It's a proud moment for myself, but more importantly my family and a position of responsibility that I will take huge pride in.

“I'm excited for the new players in the squad as they get the chance to test themselves at this level, and also for the more established players who now have a chance to become leaders in this team."

Full squad:

Forwards: Scott Baldwin (Ospreys), Jake Ball (Scarlets), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Kristian Dacey (Cardiff Blues), Seb Davies (Cardiff Blues), Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Rob Evans (Scarlets), Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs), Ollie Griffiths (Newport Gwent Dragons), Cory Hill (Newport Gwent Dragons), Ellis Jenkins (Cardiff Blues), Wyn Jones (Scarlets), James King (Ospreys), Samson Lee (Scarlets), Josh Navidi (Cardiff Blues), Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Rory Thornton (Ospreys), Thomas Young (Wasps).

Backs: Cory Allen (Cardiff Blues), Gareth Anscombe (Cardiff Blues), Alex Cuthbert (Cardiff Blues), Aled Davies (Scarlets), Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Sam Davies (Ospreys), Steff Evans (Scarlets), Keelan Giles (Ospreys), Tyler Morgan (Newport Gwent Dragons), Jamie Roberts (captain, Harlequins), Owen Williams (Leicester Tigers), Rhun Williams (Cardiff Blues), Scott Williams (Scarlets), Tomos Williams (Cardiff Blues).