Rhyl man appointed President of WRU Referees Association

A FORMER Rhyl referee has been given a high-profile role ahead of the new season.

Steve McCabe, aged 62, has been appointed as the President of Welsh Rugby Union Referees Society, and will be charged with overseeing some major overhauls in the region next term.

The ex-Denbigh resident, who worked at Pilkington Glass in St Asaph for 29 years, is now a Business Support Manager working in Mental Health and Learning Disabilities for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

After playing for the likes of Ruthin, Denbigh, North Wales Hospital and Rhyl, he joined the referring ranks in 1984 before becoming a senior ref three years later.

He has taken control of some high-profile encounters at prestigious grounds such as Cardiff Arms Park during his career.

McCabe, said: “It will be an honour to take on the presidential role during next season. I will certainly be flying the flag for North Wales during a time of great excitement within our region with RGC 1404 going great guns.

“The constitution of the Welsh Society of Rugby Union Referees will be re-written next season, and I hope to work closely with fellow executive members of that committee in bringing that to fruition.

“I will also be asked to present the award for the most hospitable club at one of the home international games, this is an annual award voted for by the referees of Wales to the club that best fits the criteria, who best looks after the referee on match days.

“The award not only looks at how hospitable clubs are towards a referee, but also marks clubs against things like changing facilities.”