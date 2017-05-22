Winless Mochdre suffer defeat at in-form Denbigh

WINLESS Mochdre continued their disappointing start to the Premier Division season as they fell to a six-wicket defeat at in-form Denbigh.

The pre-season title hopefuls have endured a shocking start that sees them occupy one of the two relegation places, and they will have a great chance to get off the mark this Saturday when they visit basement dwellers Llanrwst.

Visiting opener Stewart Williams was trapped lbw by Alec Lewis after making seven early on, and overseas star Patrick Glover contributed just three before he was skittled by the same bowler.

Skipper Matty Humphreys was caught off a Jack Griffiths on four, but the away side finally got some runs on the board courtesy on Gareth Davies and James French, who piled on 44 and 52 respectively until they were ousted from the crease by Harrison Jones and Griffiths.

Only two more batsmen managed to make it into double figures, with Joe Chaplin and Adam Jones making 13 apiece as they made 167-7 from their reduced 40 overs.

The home run chase got off to a good start with Gerallt Lyall (39) and Jackson Braddock-Pajo (25), and Jones proved to be a formidable presence on his way to 39 before he played a Russ Boswell ball into the hands of Humphreys.

Boswell also took out Tom Schrimshaw (25) on his way to figures of 2-49, but that was as good as it got for the out-of-form side, with Andy Taylor (19*) and Joe Clayton (11*) seeing the home side over the line after 38 overs of play.