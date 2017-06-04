St Asaph continue strong start with Chirk success

TITLE chasing St Asaph continued their remarkable start to the North Wales Premier Division season with a seven-wicket triumph at Chirk.

Will Ryan’s side now sit in fourth spot after securing their fifth win in seven contests, and they will be looking to close the 26-point gap at the summit in Saturday’s home clash with Connah’s Quay.

The visitors made a strong start in the field as Alex Baker and Andrew Bellis removed the dangerous duo of James Carter (14) and Nick Flack (24), while Wynn Jones was ousted by Jason Foulkes for 24 from a stubborn 63 deliveries.

Billy Swarbrick was sent back to the pavilion for a golden duck by Paul Fleming, and the same bowler was on hand to dismiss top scorer and skipper Gareth Partridge for 62 on his way to figures of 2-22.

The city side gained further success courtesy of Elliot Morris, who took out Johnny Phillips (13) and Adam Shillock in quick succession to end the day on 2-23, and Alex Baker notched a pair of wickets for the loss of 29 runs as the hosts were all out for 173.

Opening batsmen Mathew and Danny Ryan got the run chase off to a positive start with 21 and 39 respectively before they were both undone by Luke Gardner, with wicketkeeper Nathanael Scott keeping the scoreboard ticking over with 20 from 36 deliveries.

It was left to the skipper and Foulkes to see them over the line, with the duo combining to end their innings not out on 43 and 39 as the away side reached their required total after 41 overs.