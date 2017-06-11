RGC star Botica wins prestigious Player of the Year honour

RGC fly-half Jacob Botica has been rewarded for an exceptional campaign with a prestigious award.

The New Zealander, who joined then Gogs last summer, has been a key component in their success in what is their debut top flight season and was honoured with the Principality Premiership Player of the Year award.

The outside half helped newcomers reach the Tier One semi-finals and lift the WRU National Cup this season, won the support of the Principality Premiership coaches in winning the prestigious award after impressing throughout the season.

Son of former Llanelli great Franco, Botica joins the likes of Phil Dollman, Andrew Coombs, Morgan Stoddart, Dafydd Lockyer and Damien Hudd to collect the gong.

He said: "North Wales is a good place to play rugby and grow a rugby career. We started to believe we belonged here and could do something special this season after winning our opening four games.

“Reaching the semi-finals was also a highlight and we owe a lot to the belief shown by Mark Jones who has pushed me hard this season, and the other coaches. It's been a special season with the Cup win a major highlight of my career so far."

Aberavon head coach Jason Hyatt picked up the Coach of the Year title having steered his side to the top of the table when the league split in January, and to their first Principality Premiership Final and Adam Jones won the Best Referee award.

Geraint John, WRU head of rugby performance, added: “The Principality Premiership is a vital competition for the development of our players, coaches and referees.

“The majority of our Wales U20 squad, currently competing at the World Rugby U20 Championship in Georgia, play most of their rugby in the Principality Premiership, along with the British and Irish Cup and Anglo-Welsh Cup, so it’s important they have this level of regular, competitive rugby in order to cut their teeth in the senior game.”