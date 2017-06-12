Man airlifted to hospital after Horseshoe Pass crash

A man has been airlifted to hospital after a crash on the Horseshoe Pass.

The collision involved a motorcycle and a car. Another man and two children were also treated at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.

The incident happened at around 6.45pm on Sunday.

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 6.45pm on Sunday to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorbike on the A547 Horseshoe Pass near Llangollen.

"We sent the Wales Air Ambulance, two crews in emergency ambulances and a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle and a man was airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital, while another man and two children were treated for minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment."