From Vale of Clwyd MP back to GP and a return to family life for ousted James Davies

CONSERVATIVE James Davies says he will return to ‘family life’ and his profession as a doctor after losing his seat in an unpredictable election night.



The GP, who is married to Nina and has two young sons, now aims to spend more “valuable time” with his family and will continue to work in general practice and in the field of dementia.



Whilst serving as MP, Mr Davies worked a minimum of 14 days a year as a GP, the number required in order to stay on the medical register.



He said: “I am truly grateful to all 17,044 people who voted for me - 3,000 more than last time.



Photo: James Davies with his wife, Nina, outside 10 Downing Street.



"Unfortunately, a somewhat controversial Conservative manifesto, a populist – and in my view wholly undeliverable – Labour manifesto and a near total collapse of the minor parties nevertheless resulted in my loss of the seat.

"I have been inundated with messages of goodwill from disappointed constituents since the election and thank everyone so much for these.

"I wish Mr Ruane well in the forthcoming term.”



Mr Davies described the last two years at hectic but “very rewarding”.



In 2015, he took the Vale of Clwyd seat with 13,760 votes, narrowly defeating Mr Ruane, who picked up 13,523 votes.



Mr Davies said: “When I was elected to Parliament in 2015, I joked that I had transferred overnight from one of the most popular professions to one of the least popular. Happily, that wasn't my experience in practice.

"The commitment as an MP is virtually 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It has been a real privilege to serve this area.

"I feel as though I have barely started in the role yet can point to many achievements.

"The most significant by far has been contributing towards the reversal of the Welsh Assembly Government's planned downgrade of Glan Clwyd Hospital’s maternity unit.”

Mr Davies declined to reveal whether if he would stand again if there was another election, but said his interest in politics would not diminish.

"It will be frustrating, for now at least, not to be in a position to help make the decisions that can improve lives,” he added.

"I look forward to spending more valuable time with my family and our younger son, having been born during my time as MP.”