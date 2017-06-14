Go-ahead given for new school in Clocaenog

PLANS for a brand new school building for Ysgol Carreg Emlyn have been unanimously given the green light by members of Denbighshire’s Planning Committee today (Wednesday, June 14).



The area school opened its doors in September 2014 and replaced Ysgol Cyffylliog and Ysgol Clocaenog. Funding for the new school has been invested by Denbighshire County Council and the Welsh Government.



Ysgol Carreg Emlyn has operated on both the Clocaenog and Cyffylliog sites in the short term, with a view to opening a new building on the Clocaenog site.



The plans also include external play areas, new vehicle access and car parking with a drop-off area.

Councillor Huw Hilditch Roberts, Cabinet Lead Member for Education, Children and Young People, said: “Providing a fit for purpose building that will enhance the educational offer is a key priority for the Council and our children want and deserve the best possible facilities and environment we can offer.



“The current facilities at the schools are not fit for purpose. They do not include a canteen, with children needing to eat their lunch in their classrooms. There is no school hall, with assemblies being held in the headteacher’s office.



“There has been tremendous support for the new school build project from the school community and in the local area. We do recognise that there has been some opposition to the siting of the new school, but there was community support for the need for the new school”.



“It’s now about looking forward and making these plans become reality. This is a momentous day, giving current pupils and future generations what they deserve”.

