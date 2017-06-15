MP completes course to get her Police "wings"

The newly elected leader of the Plaid Cymru group at Westminster has been acknowledged for completing the Police Parliamentary Scheme with her local Police Force in North Wales.

The scheme was established 16 years ago by Sir Neil Thorne OBE and enables participating Members of Parliament to study for 20 days alongside officers closest tothe front line.

Liz Saville Roberts was re-elected as MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd at the recent General Election.

The MP started her Programme in April 2016 and during her 20 day attachment she accompanied Police Officers on day, late and night shifts in Bangor, Caernarfon and Porthmadog as well as visiting specialist units such as CSI, Firearms, Police Support Units, Dog Section, Rural Crime Team and Professional Standards.

She also experienced how North Wales Police are protecting the most vulnerable with attachments to the Cybercrime and the Paedophile On-line Investigation Team.

She also had attachments to the Amethyst sexual offence investigation team and Protecting Vulnerable People Unit. Visits to the Force Control Room and meetings with the Senior Officers and the PCC provided an insight into an overall picture of what makes up the day to day policing of a large area.

At an awards ceremony in Westminster earlier this year she was presented with a plaque and other mementos of her time with North Wales Police by Chief Inspector Richie Green from Caernarfon Police Station.

Liz Saville-Roberts MP said, “It’s vital that politicians have the opportunity to gain a practical insight into the important work of the police. Having spent the summer with various departments of North Wales Police, I know there is no substitute whatsoever for seeing in person the impressive and challenging things our police officers do every day.”

“My lasting impression was of dedicated, good-humoured and practical professionals, doing their best at a time when services are trickling out of rural communities, and keen to explain how important it was that politicians should hear their story. My time spent with North Wales Police was a thoroughly eye opening and rewarding experience.”

“This scheme gave me the opportunity to spend time with police officers. The dedication and hard work of North Wales Police - both uniformed officers and civilian staff - deserve to be appreciated.

"From walking the beat in our towns and villages to protecting the public from cyber-crime, the demands on our police are increasing at a time of reduced resources. I was particularly impressed with the teams bringing sexual abusers to justice. I hope to be able to make the best use of lessons learnt to support community security in rural areas like Dwyfor Meirionnydd.”

CI Green, whose policing territory includes Dwyfor Merionnydd, coordinated the MP’s time with the force said, “Ms Saville-Roberts had a real insight into what makes up the long, challenging, varied and at times dangerous role of a police officer.

"In-fact I’m still trying to get to the bottom of what happened when she and I attended some Police Support Unit riot training where some of the wooden training bricks hurled in our direction by pseudo rioters came suspiciously close! I’m not sure if it was aimed at me or the MP!

"Also whilst attending a MARAC (Multi-Agency Risk Assessment Conference) Ms Saville-Roberts witnessed first-hand the speed in which action is taken to safeguard potential victims with the arrest of an offender whilst the conference was still in session.”

“Overall I’m sure she’ll benefit greatly from her experiences with officers at the ‘coal face’, understanding the pressures and challenges we face and hopefully influence and share her experiences with her colleagues in Parliament”

