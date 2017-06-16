A55 eastbound closed after tractor crash near St Asaph

Police have closed the eastbound carriageway of the A55 near St Asaph after a collision left a tractor overturned.

The crash involved a tractor, a van and a trailer.

Two fire engines from Rhyl and Holywell are at the scene. The Wales Air Ambulance was also called to attend

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: "We were called at 12.13pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a tractor, van and trailer.

"The eastbound carriageway is still closed near Rhuallt.

"Helimed were also in attendance."

A spokesperson for North Wales Fire and Rescue said: "We were called to a road traffic colliision on the A55 near St Asaph.

"We responded with two engines from Rhyl and Holywell."

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today (Friday June 16, 2017) at approximately 12.15pm to reports of a road traffic collision on the A55 near to junction 28 involving a van and a tractor.

"Two adult patients were treated at the scene before being taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital, Bodelwyddan.”