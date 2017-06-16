Beatrix Potter event and carnival ahead as Denbigh's festival rolls on

DENBIGH’s Midsummer Festival is in full swing.

The month-long community event has a programme said to be bursting with activities.

Tomorrow, there will be a Beatrix Potter event at Gwaenynog Gardens, while the town’s annual carnival will take place on Saturday, June 24.

Last weekend, a storytelling was held at the castle. Cadw – the historic environment service of the Welsh Government – joined in celebrating Visit Wales’ Year of Legends 2017.

The occasion was filled with historical characters, legends and myths as well as “unique” stories about Welsh culture and heritage.

Paul Williams, from Cadw, said: “The weather was against us, but those families that ventured out into the rain had an insight to Denbigh Castle and the Welsh myths and legends surrounding our historical site.”

The Beatrix Potter event will take place just outside Denbigh on the Pentrefoelas road (A543), from 11am to 3pm.

Organised by the Mary Dei Trust, which supports carers in the community, it will feature activities for children.

Children are being encouraged to dress up as their favourite Beatrix Potter characters and a fancy dress competition will be held.

A spokesman for the event said: “Given the popularity of the Welsh translations of Beatrix Potter stories, Menter Iaith, Mudiad Meithrin and Cymraeg i Blant will be on hand during the day to promote the benefits of bilingualism to families.”

The carnival will run from 11am until 4pm at Middle Park (next to Denbigh Town FC and behind Denbigh Infirmary).

The procession will begin from Caledfryn at 11am.

For more information, visit www.denbighcarnival.co.uk. Alternatively, email denbighcarnival@outlook.com