St Asaph end good run with convincing Denbigh defeat

IN-FORM St Asaph crashed back down to earth with a six-wicket reverse at Denbigh.

The North Wales Premier Division high-flyers were comfortably beaten in what was a lacklustre display, and Will Ryan’s men will look to put things right this Saturday when they host title chasing Bangor.

Despite losing opener Mathew Ryan early on when he was clean bowled by Alec Lewis for just four, a fantastic half century from Danny Ryan featured a number of eye-catching shots until he was caught and bowled by Harrison Jones on 51.

Nathanael Scott continued his struggles when he played a Jack Griffiths delivery into the hands of Joe Clayton for a duck, while Paul Fleming was removed from the crease by Jones after making a positive 30.

The skipper than turned in another eye-catching effort as he looked for his second successive century, but Ryan fell seven runs short after being skittled by Sam Lewis on 93 as his side set a target of 205-6 from their allotted 50 overs.

David North got the away side off to a flyer in the field when he took out the opening pair of Gerallt Lyall and Jackson Braddock-Pajo for one and 18, but talented all-rounder Jones turned the game on its head with a superb 63 before he was eventually taken out by North, who ended the day with figures of 3-27 from ten overs.

Jones was aided at the crease by Tom Shrimshaw, who was caught and bowled by Alex Baker after acquiring 43, and unbeaten knocks of 32 and 23 from Lewis and Clayton ensured Stuart Griffiths’ men reached their required target with minimal fuss with seven overs to spare.