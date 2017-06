A RECORD-breaking club will take on Bala Town in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.

The Lakesiders were drawn with Liechtenstein outfit FC Vaduz in the draw, which took place in Geneva today.

While last season saw Colin Caton's side lift the Welsh Cup for the first time in their history, FC Vaduz have won their national cup on no fewer than 45 occasions, which is a world record.

Bala will host the first leg on June 29, with the return leg taking place on July 6.