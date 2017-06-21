Military mum to abseil down Trevor Rocks three times for charity

A military mum is to attempt five death defying stunts in one day to help raise money to support veterans.

Tracy Smith, 52, from Glyndyfrydwy, alongside her friend Lucy Denton, 28, from Shropshire will take on ZipWorld's Velocity, the fastest zip line in the world, followed by the 23-line Zip Safari in Bethesda.

After the zip lines, the pair will abseil down Trevor Rocks near Llangollen three times; all on June 25.

Tracy is a volunteer caseworker for SSAFA, who help people in the military transition into civilian life

Tracy said: “I'm really excited, I know it's just two women throwing themselves off a cliff, but I did some stuff like this before I had my kids.

“I'm just trying to stop worrying about the money we're raising - the SSAFA give us petrol money to get out to see people, so the more we raise the more people we can help.

“Lucy's fine with it as well, she's a bit of a nutter like me, she's 28 and her husband is former Navy. We're really looking forward to it and publicising the charity.

“I've been involved for a year with the charity. My dad served in the forces (and) my children served. Lucy has been involved for about a year as well.

“Having come from a military background, I know how important it is to support serving members of the military and veterans

“When my dad left the forces, he left at the end of a fine career. It was just a case of ‘there are your papers, on your way’. They didn't give him any advice on anything like getting a mortgage or anything like that.”

SSAFA has existed since 1887 and work alongside military families in a number of ways, from helping veterans find money for home improvements like stairlifts and adapted bathrooms, to providing activity holidays for bereaved children and helping military families looking to adopt.

So far Tracy and Lucy have raised £207 towards their goal of £250.

“The charity helps serving and former military and we have a wide range of things we do,” Tracy said.

“We have a mentoring scheme for people leaving before their time would normally be up due to illness or injury; we spend three months with them before their departure date until nine months after.

“It's the oldest tri-military charity in the world. We're wherever the troops are and the only military charity with case workers.

“Us volunteers go out and get requests in from the veterans and help them. We go to various organisations to get funding for projects and assistance, sometimes the RAF benevolent fund, the Royal Marines charity and other organisations.

“A lot of times you go out for something fairly simple that makes a huge difference, sometimes they just want to talk to someone. Normal healthcare professionals have a time limit, but as volunteers we have a bit more time to sit and talk and just spend time with them.”

To donate visit gofundme.com/ziplineforssafa