Needles found at Denbighshire beauty spot could put children at risk

A man says he was shocked to find hypodermic needles at a Denbighshire beauty spot.

Llangwyfan is a popular part of the region with walkers and families. Stuart Foster from Denbigh came across the needles, which were lying on a wall, while he was walking there himself.

Stuart said: “I came across these two hypodermic needles just lying on a drystone wall.

“One was full of what appeared to be heroin and one discharged.

“There were some people of a medical background there that I pointed them out to, and they said they wouldn't be what for diabetics, it's very dark in colour.

“They were found on a low wall. I called the police on 101 and indicated it was a Council matter.

“When I asked for advice what to do, they say it was up to me.

“So I picked them up with a couple of sticks and put the pointy end into the wall.

“My wife called the council as a matter of urgency. I went on Wednesday evening, they were still on the wall.

“Really I was just a bit upset by the fact I'd found them in the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

“It's gorgeous up there, so it's not what you expect to find. I go up each evening and there are a lot of runners that go up there.

“The worst part was purely how they were left, with the sharp end protruding out of the wall, and a lot of people sit there.

“However, the people taking that sort of thing don't have a social conscience, do they?”

Denbighshire County Council say they attended the scene to remove the objects but they had been removed by a member of the public.

County Councillor for Llandyrnog, Merfyn Parry said: “I'm concerned that something like this could be happening in a local rural area like Llangwyfan and I'll be asking the Police and Council to keep an eye on what's happening in the area.

“We have a lot of children and walkers that go up there to the edge of the Area of Natural Beauty, and the residents of Highfield Park who could be quite vulnerable.”