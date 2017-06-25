Doctor’s plea to teens following suicide portrayal in Netflix series

A LEADING North Wales doctor is encouraging teenagers experiencing suicidal thoughts to seek support or access online resources which can offer hope and practical ideas on staying safe.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board consultant psychiatrist Dr Alys Cole King, says it’s vital that teenagers are aware that with the right support they can get through tough times.

Her comments come amid controversy surrounding the popular Netflix TV series 13 Reasons Why, which has been widely criticised for its portrayal of youth suicide.

The series follows the life of a US high-school student driven to take her own life, leaving behind 13 tapes identifying the people who drove her to suicide. Filming for a second season of the hit drama is already under way.

Dr Cole-King is among many mental health professionals who are critical of the show’s portrayal of suicide.

She said: “I’m dismayed that the makers of 13 Reasons Why have either ignored or broken national and international media guidelines on suicide safety and responsible media portrayal of suicide. The show is overly sensationalist and ignores all the expert advice that was provided to the programme makers.

“It glamorises suicide, suggesting that suicide is a plausible solution to life’s problems, portrays suicide as a means of gaining peer respect, and does not accurately portray the common factors that underlie suicide in young people.”

Dr Cole-King added: “This programme has undoubtedly been ‘binge watched’ by millions of teenagers around the world, including thousands of teenagers and young people in North Wales.

“It’s therefore vital that all viewers, especially vulnerable young people, know that suicide is preventable with early identification, the right support and treatment, hope and the removal of access to means.

“The adults around them also need to know how to talk about suicide to the young people they care about.”

“Distressed teenagers need to know that thousands of people experiencing difficulties in life have thoughts of suicide, but that with the right support they can get through the tough times.

“It’s a case of knowing what you can do to help yourself, or to help others in distress.

“Having a personal safety plan can help.”

l Some useful advice on how a concerned adult can speak to a young person can be found at http://connectingwithpeople.org/content/statement-netflix-series-13- reasons-why.

For specific advice and guidance on who to approach if you are worried about a young person in distress, visit http://www.connectingwithpeople.org/StayingSafe.

The helpline offers free emotional support and information/literature on mental health and related matters to people in Wales.

Telephone 0800 132 737, visit http://callhelpline.org.uk or text help to 81066.