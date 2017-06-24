Top Shears in Bala speed shearing event

Another successful speed shear event was held at the Plas Coch, Bala, earlier this month.

Gwion Evans, from Llansannan, took the top price in the open competition in a time of 24 seconds.

Shearers from all around Wales and New Zealand entered the shearing competition, with and extra contest being added this year to encourage junior shearers.

“It’s a great family day and it was great to see the back of the Plas Coch full of all ages enjoying themselves,” said Elen Parry, licensee of the Plas Coch.

Commentator Aeron Pughe added: “It’s brilliant to see the agricultural community in Bala and beyond pulling together to hold this annual event, and it’s a privilege to be part of it.”

The power from the Gower Nicky Beynon scooped the veterans’ competition with 38 seconds, with Dylan Jones, Ty Newydd Nebo, taking the Senior prize in 26 seconds.

Emlyn Jones took the junior prize home to Capel Curig with 30 seconds.

Another competition will be held at the Plas Coch on Sunday, July 30 (2pm), with junior, senior, open and veteran classes once more