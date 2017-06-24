Eva the dog to join Denbigh charity bike ride for Hope House

A GENEROUS group of friends and a bulldog sporting an impressive pair of glasses will host a charity motorbike ride to raise money for Ty Gobaith.

The fundraiser, organised by Teri Scutt, Mark Ferguson, Janine Foden, Jeanette Roberts and Rebecca Whitehead, will take place today, June 24. The ride will leave A&D Motorcycles in Denbigh at 10am and the route will take in the Horseshoe Pass, Llangollen, the A5 to Betws-y-Coed, Llandudno Junction and it will finish at Wetherspoons in Holywell.

Janine’s bulldog Eva is joining the team for the ride. Sporting impressive pink sunglasses, Eva will travel in a special carrier so she can sit comfortably on one of the bikes and take in the scenic route.

Janine said: “The route certainly takes in some breathtaking views. All proceeds will go towards Ty Gobaith/Hope House.

“The ride is expected to take about three hours. Eva is coming with us, she won’t bat an eyelid. She has a modified bike box which is very special so she can enjoy the ride. She is very nosy, so she will keep looking out.”

Janine has been busy covering the county with posters to promote the event and dropping off sponsorship forms.

A raffle is also being held at Wetherspoons in Holywell – the main prize is a voucher for a group to go paintballing.

The group is also encouraging residents to drop off clothes, bric-à-brac and other items at Wetherspoons in Holywell, or Tanz n Hair at Kinmel Bay.

Janine added: “Hope House can make up to £12 to £15 a bag. If people can drop off items, we can make up a bag.”

All bikers - across Denbighshire and Conwy - are welcome to join in the ride and are asked to contribute £5 a bike.

Riders are welcome to turn up on the day.

For more information about the ride or to sponsor the group, telephone Janine on 07590 535556.