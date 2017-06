A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The arrest was made by police in the early hours of Thursday morning in Denbigh.

North Wales Police say several incidents of attempted burglary had been reported.

A spokesman for the police said: "At 2.35am we had reports of an attempted burglary in Denbigh.

"Four incidents in total were reported.

"A man attempting to burgle a house in Denbigh was arrested on suspicion of a number of burglaries in the area."