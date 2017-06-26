Motorcyclist dies after Evo triangle crash

A man has died after his motorcycle collided with a car near Cerrigydrudion on Saturday.

The incident took place at around 2pm on the B4501 and involved a motorcycle and a Daihatsu car.

Emergency services attended but the 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Daihatsu was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd with what is believed to be minor injuries.

Police say the drivers of two vehicles – a yellow coloured Mitsubishi Evo and a silver or grey coloured Honda – possibly a Honda Type R, stopped and assisted at the scene.

Both drivers left the scene prior to police arrival and officers are keen on speaking to them urgently.

Sergeant Emlyn Hughes of the Roads Policing Unit said: “We’d like to speak to the drivers of both vehicles and are appealing for them to come forward.

“I am also appealing to anybody who may have dash cam or go-pro footage that was recording in their vehicles or on their bikes whilst travelling on the EVO Triangle yesterday afternoon to make contact, as any footage they have may assist with our investigation.”

The road was re-opened shortly after 8pm.

North Wales Police are not yet in a position to release the man’s details.

Any witnesses, or anybody who may have dash cam or go-pro footage that was recording in the area prior to 2pm yesterday afternoon is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or via the live web chat quoting reference number V093670.