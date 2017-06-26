Tributes paid to dad of three who died in Evo triangle motorcycle crash

The man who died after his motorcycle collided with a car near Cerrigydrudion on Saturday was "was a brilliant spark of light" according to his family.

Dad of three, Karl Mark Hibbert died after the incident which happened at around 2pm.

Emergency services attended the scene but the 28-year-old mechanic from Southampton was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family wrote: “Karl was a brilliant spark of light and full of energy. He lived to support his family and was a doting husband to his wife Katie and father to his three children, Jack, 10, Harrison, 4 and Isabella, 19 months.

“He was very close to his family and he ran a mechanics business with his mother and father in Hedge End.

“He lived life to the full and his passions were his family, supporting his brother’s boxing career and riding his bike with his father and friends, he used to love long walks in the New Forest and on the beach with his family.

“He is a dearly missed husband, son, brother and friend and will be sorely missed by us all, he brought so much energy that we can never replace.”