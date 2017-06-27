Family's torment after son was mown down by car near Llangollen

A family is waiting to learn whether their son has suffered brain or spinal injuries after he was hit by a dangerous driver.

Ciron Davies, who is in his twenties, was hit by a car as he walked home from a friend’s house in New Road, Glyn Ceiriog, on Thursday night.

Ciron, who lives with his dad Einion and mum Helen, suffered major injuries in the crash and is now awaiting further tests to find the extent of the damage at the Royal Stoke University Hospital where his condition is ‘stable’.

Neighbour Daf Morris described hearing a huge bang and told how he and others rushed outside to see what happened.

Mr Morris said: “We heard a hell of a bang outside so we went out to see what happened. There was a car in the middle of the road and it was a right old mess.

“We could see someone lying on the floor further up the road. The car was full of smoke and I opened the front door – there was a man lying across the front seats and I dragged him out of the car onto the grass verge.

“He came around and was very aggressive to people, blaming the lad who was hit for the crash.

“I went over to check on the other lad and it was my neighbour’s son, Ciron.

“He was in a bad way. There was blood everywhere so we just tried to look after him the best we could.

“His parents were away celebrating their anniversary so they weren’t home. I went to pick them up.

“Ciron suffered major injuries – numerous breaks and kidney damage – which hopefully won’t be long term.

“He’s due to have another scan and we’re all hoping he hasn’t suffered any brain or spinal injuries.”

Following the crash Shaun Hayden Poole, 35, of Oak Drive, Acton, Wrexham, admitted charges including causing serious injuries by dangerous driving, using a motor vehicle with no insurance and failing to stop when he appeared at Wrexham Magistrates Court on Saturday.

He was held in custody and will be sentenced at Mold Crown Court on July 20.

Police are appealing to anybody who may have information to assist in the investigation to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting reference V092672.