Police suspect murder probe body from the 1970s could be missing man from Trevor

Police investigating a suspected murder think a body found near a river could be that of man missing for nearly 50 years.

Detectives have appealed for help to trace family or friends of John Henry Jones, 27, who went missing from George Avenue in Trevor, near Llangollen, in 1970.

Det Insp Dan Ison, of Staffordshire Police, is investigating the case of an unidentified man buried in a shallow grave in Burton-upon-Trent in March 1971 and yesterday made an appeal on BBC’s Crimewatch Roadshow.

A little after 7.30pm on March 27, 1971, an off-duty special constable made a grim discovery while walking in the Newton Road area of Burton-on-Trent.

He saw a fragment of bone, which turned out to be the skull of a man buried in a shallow grave close to the River Trent.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said despite previous appeals and investigations police had never been able to identify the man, who was found buried with his hands tied behind his back.

Although the man’s body was discovered in March 1971, it was estimated he had been buried for between six and 12 months – so would have been brought to the site in 1970.

Det Insp Ison has worked closely with Professor Caroline Wilkinson of Liverpool University – a renowned expert in facial reconstruction – in a bid to resolve the mystery.

The latest technology and methods have been used to reconstruct ‘Fred’, as he is known by detectives.

Det Insp Ison is also using familial DNA analysis in a bid to ID the man.

Staffordshire Police is only the second force to use this process to identify a body.

Familial DNA generates possible parental and sibling matches from DNA extracted from the man's bone.

“Someone knows this man's identity. He's someone's brother or friend or son and, despite the passing of so many years, we are determined to find out who he is,” he said

“This is the key to unlocking this mystery. Forty-six years is a long time, but we have never given up on trying to solve this case.

“We’d appeal for anyone who has information that might help to come forward and talk to us.”

A previous appeal together with a reconstruction took place in 2006, but DI Ison said this was likely to be the last appeal the force would make.

He said Mr Jones was one of the names he wanted to eliminate from his enquiries.

He added: “We’ve re-examined the evidence and we’ve had a facial reconstruction of the unidentified man.

“An odontologist has also studied dental records and suggested there are similarities with Mr Jones’ records.

“I’m extremely keen to hear from any family or friends of Mr Jones to see if they can help us to eliminate him from our enquiries.”

Mr Jones was reported missing from his home November 12, 1970. He would have been 27 at the time.

The man found beside the River Trent is described as a white, in his late 20s or early 30s, of slight build with medium short brown hair no longer than three inches. He had received extensive dental work.

Bruce Wright, 74, a George Avenue resident and long-time friend of Mr Jones, said people thought he had gone to Ireland.

He said: “There used to be about 10 of us who would pal around together. He was a great character and he wouldn’t hurt a soul.”

He added Mr Jones “never really got over” the death of his brother Wyn and friend Tom Lambert in a motorcycle crash in the 1960s.

Mr Wright added: “He wouldn’t hurt a soul. He didn’t have a bad bone in his body.

“After the death of his brother he went very religious and kept himself to himself.”

He added Mr Jones also had a brother Owen and sister Mair who had since moved away.

Mr Wright added: “I went to both (his parents’) funerals and they (his family) were just hoping that he would turn up – but he never did.”

He added that if the body is that of Mr Jones, it “would be nice to know for the family’s sake”.

“It must have been soul-destroying for the Joneses not to know where he was,” he added.

Mr Wright was unsure if the digital image was one of his old friend.

Anyone with information should contact 101 ask for Staffordshire Police, giving reference 103 of June 26, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.