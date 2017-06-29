Llangwm Dad's moonwalk for brave son

A father is preparing to take part in a 26-mile moon light hike in support of his son Ynyr’s brave cancer fight.

Paul Yaxley will join the moonwalk, starting and ending at the Eagles pub in Llanuwchllyn, over Bwlch y Groes and Bwlch Aberhirnant, then on through Rhos y Gwalia and Llangywer, from 10pm on Saturday, July 8, with the aim of getting back to the Eagles for breakfast at 8am the following morning.

Fundraisers are already halfway to their £10,000 target thanks to a donation of £5,000 from Ifor Williams Trailers where welder Paul, 60, is the second longest serving employee with 45 years service.

Paul, who lives in Llangwm, recalled the “terrible shock” of finding out Ynyr’s cancer had returned.

He said: “It was a shock the first time around but we never thought it would happen again.

“A month after the operation we went in to get the results and they said he had an aggressive cancer and what his chances of survival were. They grade brain tumours from one to four and he has a grade four.

“This time they’ve got 99 per cent of it but there’s still a little bit left and that’s why he’s having radio and chemotherapy.

“My wife and I have spells where we’re breaking our hearts but Ynyr has been very positive since the start and it helps us to deal with it.

“Doing the walk is very important because we need to raise money for the Brain Tumour Charity.

“I’m very grateful to Ifor Williams Trailers for the fantastic donation which means we’re already half way to reaching the target.”

Sion Llewelyn, pharmacist at Rowlands the chemist in Bala, decided to organise the moonwalk because a number of close friends had suffered brain tumours over the years, among them close friend Dylan Morris, who died 15 years ago.

He said: “There seems to me to be a lot of cases locally in recent times, in Penllyn and around Uwchaled, around Llangwm.

“A lad called Gareth Jones from Parc was lost two or three years ago and his father now, Elwyn, has a brain tumour. It’s tragic story.

“Elwyn too is a close friend of mine and we’ve been singing together in Meibion Llywarch for around 30 years.

“We had the idea for the walk about a month ago and there’s a lot of interest with more than 30 people already registered.”

Among those taking part in the walk is Gerallt Parry, a friend of Ynyr’s who works as a shift leader at Ifor Williams Trailers, along with Alan, Paul’s brother, a team leader at Ifor Williams Trailers; Dafydd, Ynyr’s brother; Ceri, his brother-in-law and Bryn, his father-in-law.

A Just Giving page has been set up for anybody wanting to make a donation: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Taithygwylliaid