Ruthin man completes ironman length triathlon with broken thumb

A man from Ruthin has managed to raise hundreds of pounds for charity by finishing the Lakesman Triathlon.

The punishing iron man length triathlon took place last weekend in the Lake District.

Dad of two Rhys Tudur, 43, got round the 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile cycle and 26.2 mile run in twelve hours and 37 minutes despite breaking his thumb late in training.

So far Rhys, a nurse, has raised around £500 for Ty Gobaith.

Rhys said: I’ve done a few other triathlons over the past three or four years but for this I’ve been training non stop.

“It’s been getting up at 4.30am for training, or staying up to train after night shifts.

“There have been lots of early morning swims in Llyn Tegid, lots of rides and runs, but it paid off on the day.

“I did it 12 hours and 37. This was my second Iron man distance, I did Iron Man Wales for Scope two year down in Tenby and it was quicker this time.

“I’d have been happy to finish, but under 13 hours is a good time

“The course wasn’t as hard as some, the swim was lovely, the bike wasn’t bad, but the run was hard.

“The temperature made it difficult, it was very hot up in the Lakes last Sunday. But I couldn’t not finish with the raising money, so I made it to the end and I did it with a broken thumb.

Rhys injured his thumb whilst training at the swimming pool. It was touch and go with doctors not sure he could take part until the week before.

Rhys said: “I’ve got two lovely children myself, a daughter of 7 called Mali and son of 5 called Ilan. As a dad of two healthy kids I think it’s a really worthwhile charity that does some fantastic work, so it’s good to help money for those not so fortunate

“They do some fantastic work and are very reliant on donations. They have to raise so much each year.”

Area Fundraiser, Eluned M Yaxley said “Rhys is an inspiration and we’re so grateful for his continued support and that of others as it is essential in order for us to continue providing the care and support that our babies, children, young people, young adults and families so desperately need.

“We need to raise over £6.3 million every year to maintain our services and receive just one month’s funding from statutory bodies. Without such wonderful support from all at Ffestiniog 360 and many other supporters we simply wouldn’t exist. Thank you / Diolch yn fawr Rhys from everyone at Ty Gobaith”.

To donate, visit www.virginmoneygiving.com/ RhysTudur.