Parents ‘in disbelief’ over delays to new school for Ysgol Pendref

A group of parents say they are in disbelief after it was revealed plans for a new school building could be pushed to 2024.

Ysgol Pendref was formed in 2012 after a merger between Ysgol Heulfre and neighbouring Ysgol Gwaenynog.

The school near Denbigh was promised a new building in 2019 with feasibility works starting in 2014.

Parents have launched a petition calling for the Council to speed up the project.

Mum of two, Megan Belgau, 29, from Bylchau who started the petition said: “The school isn’t fit for purpose and looking inside it isn’t comparable to other schools, the others in the area are years ahead.

“When we heard it could be 2014, there was a lot of disbelief really, but it was basically a lot of frustration and anger as it’ll affect the children’s development

“The two schools that were combined into one were promised a purpose built school.

“These two schools have done their bit but the council hasn’t held up it’s end of the bargain, and hasn’t provided the right learning environment.

“There’s been a lot of talk about houses in the area which will see class sizes increase as well, and there’ll be less emphasis on each child.

“As great as the teachers are, and they do such a great job which is why my kids go there, they’ll be pushed to their limit on what they can achieve, so we really want to get it moving.”

A Denbighshire County Council spokesperson said: “In December 2014 cabinet agreed to commence feasibility works to explore the likely costs of the works required at Ysgol Pendref.

“The chair of governors has been informed that the costs of the works are more significant than initially anticipated.

“Based on this they have been informed that there is no scope for the project to be considered as an accelerated project and that the school will be considered as part of the next round of 21st Century Schools and Education funding to the Welsh Government which is likely to be for the period 2019 – 2024, as originally planned.”