Scott fires maiden century as St Asaph down Mochdre

A MAIDEN century from Nathanael Scott guided St Asaph to a 78-run victory at North Wales Premier Division strugglers Mochdre.

Will Ryan’s side bounced back from last weekend’s heavy defeat to Bangor in fine style with another polished performance, and the fourth placed side will go in search of further success this Saturday when they travel to Llanrwst.

Despite losing opener Danny Ryan after he was caught by Patrick Glover off a Russ Boswell delivery for a duck, the partnership of Mathew Ryan and Scott gave the visitors a solid platform that was the catalyst behind their triumph.

Ryan produced a some of impressive strokes before he was sent back to the pavilion from a Gareth Davies strike on 65, while Scott smashed an eye-catching 13 boundaries to end the day unbeaten on 118 from 145 deliveries.

The pair were further aided by the skipper, who was clean bowled by Glover five short of his half century as the away side set an imposing total of 251-2 from their allotted 50 overs.

Home opener Stewart Williams was skittled by Andrew Bellis for a three-ball duck to get the hosts off to the worst possible start, but they recovered well thanks to a superb partnership from captain Matthew Humphreys and Duncan Midgley, who was playing against some close friends at his former club.

The opener made a stylish 79 off 99 balls, and Humphreys made a positive 30 before both batsmen came undone off the bowling of David North and Danny Ryan respectively.

Ryan also took our Davies for two on his way to figures of 2-41, and a blistering spell from Paul Fleming turned the game on its head at a crucial time of the innings.

The in-form bowler took the scalps of Gareth Colman (26), James French (1), Aamer Sarder (6) and Boswell (2) to end the day on 4-26, which proved to be the difference between the two sides as the hosts fell to 173 all out.