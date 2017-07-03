Man left in induced coma after alleged knife attack in Rhyl

A MAN is in an induced coma in hospital with chest and other injuries after an alleged knife attack at a seaside town left two men injured, a special weekend court heard.



At Llandudno court 32-year-old Dane Molloy of Middle Lane, Denbigh, was

sent for trial to Mold crown court in custody.



He is charged with wounding Anthony Hunter with intent to do grievous bodily

harm, arising from an incident in Butterton Road, Rhyl on Thursday.



A second charge alleges causing actual bodily harm to Carl Grocott, stated

to have sustained a leg injury for which he was treated in hospital.



Prosecuting, Julia Galston applied for a remand in custody. Andrew

Hutchinson, defending, made no application for bail.



"Not guilty pleas will be entered at the crown court," he told magistrates.

Molloy will appear at the crown court on August 4.