VIDEO: Dedicated fundraisers step out for hospice's Dawn Walk in St Asaph

MORE than 200 people put on their walking boots and headed out at first light for this year’s dawn walk.

Despite a “drizzily” Saturday morning, about 219 walkers turned up for the six mile trek, organised by St Kentigern Hospice. The walk, which is in its sixth year, took place on Saturday and started and finished at St Asaph Cathedral.



Lindsey Thomas, community fundraiser at St Kentigern, said: “We had 219 walkers registered. We were lucky with the weather as it was raining at 3am and it had stopped by the time we started the walk.



“Some people completed the walk in record time which was a bit of a worry, as they arrived before the bacon sandwiches had been made,” Lindsey joked.



“It was a very successful dawn walk. The route was a little different this year as some parts were closed due to work on the flood defences.



“Everyone was in such good spirits though – it was a fantastic atmosphere as always. It was a little dull that morning, weather wise, but everyone was relaxed – it certainly didn’t dampen the spirits.”



Thousands of pounds have been raised through the dawn walk. The hospice is reminding walkers, that haven’t yet given in the sponsor money, to kindly round up their sponsorship money and give it in to the hospice.