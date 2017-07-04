Body of woman discovered at Pontcysyllte Aqueduct

The body of a woman has been recovered from the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct.

At about 2.48pm yesterday emergency services were alerted to reports of a woman being seen near the aqueduct, in Llangollen.

A police spokesman said: “All emergency services were quickly on the scene and the body of a woman was recovered, but she has sadly passed away.

“The woman, who is believed to be from the South Wales area, has yet to be identified and an investigation is underway to establish the circumstances.

“At this time the death is not being treated as suspicious and HM Coroner for North East Wales will be informed.”

Police are asking any witnesses to call 101.