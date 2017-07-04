Drowned dog pulled from river near Llangollen

The body of a bloated Staffordshire bull terrier-cross dog has been pulled from a Llangollen river with rope tied around the neck.

RSPCA Cymru is appealing for information, after the discovery was made by a passer-by on June 23, between the hours of 12.30pm and 12.45pm.

The charity pulled the dog’s body from the water at the Pentrefelin site in Denbighshire. A lump of wood was initially seen connected to the rope by the passer-by, but this - on retrieval - had fallen off.

A microchip was identified on the body of the dog, but cannot be traced to an owner. The chip was implanted in County Durham, in the North East of England.

The charity is now appealing for information concerning how the dog came to be found in such sad circumstances, and is hoping to make contact with the owner.

RSPCA inspector Tim Jones said: “This was a shocking discovery made from a river in the Pentrefelin area of Llangollen.

“It's unclear how this brown Staffy-cross ended up in the river in this way, with rope tied around the neck – but we’re urging anyone with appropriate information to come forward.

“Our inspectorate appeal line can be reached on 0300 123 8018, and all calls are treated in confidence.

“The poor dog was microchipped, but this has not been connected to an owner. We do know – however – that the chip was originally implanted in the County Durham area, in the North East of England.”