NatWest criticised as queue for van reaches 45 minutes in Ruthin

NatWest have been criticised after queues for their new van service reached 45 minutes on its first visit to a town.

The mobile bank service, which already serves Denbigh and Corwen, began serving Ruthin last week after the bank closed the town’s branch.

North Wales AM Llyr Gruffydd has met with the bank’s representatives to pass on concerns.

County councillor for Ruthin, Emrys Wynne said: “I went past twice and there were 10 in the queue, not including people in cars waiting to join the queue because of the bad weather.

“I had one person tell me he was waiting 45 minutes, which was time off when he should’ve been at work. As a self-employed man he could’ve been at his place of work earning

“It’s costing people money. A number of people have told me that they might as well change banks, it wasn’t their decision to change provision.

“The transactions were not the sort you can do in the Post Office yet, paying off Credit Cards for example - other banks will charge so there are little option but to join the queue.

“Of the people on the queue, half couldn’t do online banking as it’s not something that’s part of their world; mainly elderly people who don’t have computers.

“Myself and Llyr Gruffydd had a meeting on Friday morning with a representative who was on site and I’m confident that they will actually take a message to the managers about what they witnessed on Thursday.”

Plaid Cymru AM Llyr Gruffydd said: “We campaigned for NatWest to retain banking services in the town, and this mobile unit is a welcomed addition following the bank’s decision to end their permanent presence in Ruthin.

“The fact that so many people were queuing in the rain shows that there continues to be demand for personal banking services in Ruthin, and it’s disappointing that the bank failed to prepare for this. I hope in future that NatWest ensures adequate provision for their service users.”

Customers took to social media to express their displeasure.

One wrote: “I was there, there was a massive queue. One small van for a lot of people simply isn’t sufficient and only in an hour timeframe as well.

Another wrote: “It’s disgraceful. After being a customer for 50 years at Denbigh I wasn’t prepared to travel to Ruthin as an alternative then, or stand outside in all weathers in Crown Square Denbigh. I switched to another bank. It was very easy.”

The bank have been approached for comment.

NatWest’s mobile branch visits Ruthin between 9.45am and 11.00am at the Tesco car park before going on to Abergele’s Tesco between 11:45am and 12:45pm, then Denbigh Crown Square between 14:15pm and 15:30pm.

Nat West’s Carl Turner has been appointed as the bank’s Community Banker for Denbighshire and Wrexham. Through a partnership with Denbighshire Voluntary Services Council and local libraries Carl will be based in Denbighshire and Wrexham on a weekly basis in Llangollen Library (Mondays, 9.30-11am), Naylor Leyland Centre, Ruthin (Tuesdays and Thursdays, 12-2pm), Canolfan Ni, Corwen (Wednesdays, 12-2pm), and Rhosllannerchrugog Library (Mondays 1.30-3pm). Meetings can be arranged at other times and you can contact Carl on 07711765297 or email carl.turner@natwest.com.