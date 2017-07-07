Petition launched to save Corwen Health Centre's £50k grant

More than 600 people have signed a petition calling on the Health Board and Welsh Government not to scrap a GP surgery’s rural support payment.

The petition was handed over to Betsi Cadwalladr University Health Board yesterday as the board met to discuss the payment made to the Corwen Family Practice.

Councillors who represent the area called on the health board to keep the payment worth £52,320 each year.

One of the petition’s co-ordinators, Councillor Mabon ap Gwynfor, represents Llandrillo ward. He said: “The Rural Grant is there for a reason. It is accepted that running services in a rural area is more difficult and more costly and the people in this area have as much right to receive the best possible health care as those in other areas.

“The surgery staff are excellent professionals, who are all well liked by the community here. Losing this funding will mean that the surgery will somehow have to diversify to attract more funding, with the health care workers having to carry out extra work and not being able to do what they are there for - which is to ensure the well-being and the good health of the people in the Edeirnion valley.”

Cllr Huw Jones, Corwen, said: “We appreciate that the health Board are struggling financially and they shouldn’t be put in this situation themselves. We are extremely grateful to Corwen Surgery and its staff for the excellent work that they do looking after the well-being of the people of this area.

“It’s clear that their work means there’s less pressure on other health departments and the Social Services.

“The result of losing this core funding will result in more work for the other departments within the Health Service and Social Services, which will in the end prove more costly.”

AM for Clwyd South Ken Skates also recently wrote to the board expressing his misgivings on the proposal.

Back in June, the GP practice called on patients and local politicians to ensure their voice was heard, stating the payment had been in place for at least 15 years and “kept this rural practice of 4,000 patients viable for doctors and nurses to serve the community.”

A statement from the Heatlth Board read: “We welcome the submission of feedback from patients registered at the practice and members of the local community.”