Vandalism at Ruthin Castle

An historic castle has been left counting the cost after a huge stone urn was smashed in the grounds by vandals.

According to Ruthin Castle, the youths had climbing on parts of the castle’s three storey high roof on parts of the castle date back to the 13th Century last Saturday.

After being told off for climbing, Castle staff say they then took it upon themselves to destroy the nearly five foot high urn.

A statement from Ruthin Castle Hotel and Spa staff read: “It’s such a shame that some youths decided they would destroy this urn after being told off for climbing on the roof of the castle.

“The Castle is a very old building in parts and of course with that comes fragile areas of walls and grounds. The youths were very lucky not to have injured themselves, or others.

“Ruthin Castle welcomes visitors to The Gardens and Hotel and Conservation areas, but we ask that extra care is taken in delicate areas and respect to property is heeded at all times.”

Staff are hopeful the urn, of which there are three others, can be repaired.

Mayor of Ruthin, Jim Bryan warned that said: “It’s not very good at all, things like this shouldn’t happen, especially in a town a like Ruthin.

“Apart from anything else, the walls have ben reconstructed and restored recently, they’ve stripped all the ivy on them, and they’re removing the roots at the moment.

“it’s certianly not very safe to be climbin on them, it’s a dangerous activity and we should be making children aware of the fact that it’s dangerous and stop it happening again.

“Kids are kids unfortunately, I’m sure we’re all guilty of doing irresponsible things like this as youngsters.”