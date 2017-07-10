Man arrested after motorcyclist dies near Cerrigydrudion

A 46-year-old man has been arrested after a motorcyclist died following a road traffic collision on the A5

The man, who was driving a VW Transporter, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He currently remains in police custody.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are appealing for information.

At 19:10 North Wales Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A5 at the junction with the B4501 involving a motorcycle and VW Transporter.

Sergeant Emlyn Hughes of the Roads Policing Unit said: “We are appealing for witnesses to the collision and anybody with information is urged to contact us immediately.

“The Transporter was heading towards Corwen and the motorcycle was travelling in the opposite direction when the collision happened on the junction with the B4501.

“Sadly the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and our thoughts are with his family.”

Police are appealing for witnesses and anybody with information is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting reference number V102750