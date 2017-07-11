Motorcyclist who died in A5 crash near Cerrigydrudion was "a much loved son, brother and boyfriend"

The motorcyclist who died after a crash on the A5 has been named as Aidan Dominic McNicholl.

The family of the 36-year-old said he was "A much loved son, brother and boyfriend, Aidan was a kind and considerate man who was willing to go to great lengths for his friends and colleagues. He was adored by his nieces and nephews.

"He was a radiographer at The Walton Hospital, a well-respected and integral member of the team. He enjoyed mountain biking, motorbikes and martial arts. He was a life-long Everton supporter.

“He will be greatly missed by all.”

The crash took place at the junction of the A5 and the B4501 at around 7.10pm on Sunday.

The 46 year old driver of a VW Transporter was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been bailed.

Sergeant Emlyn Hughes of the Roads Policing Unit said: “We are appealing for witnesses to the collision and anybody with information is urged to contact us immediately.

“The Transporter was heading towards Corwen and the motorcycle was travelling in the opposite direction when the collision happened on the junction with the B4501.

“Sadly the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and our thoughts are with his family.”

The investigation is ongoing and anybody who may have witnessed the collision is asked to