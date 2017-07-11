A525 in Llandegla closed after two-vehicle collision

A ROAD was closed after two people were injured in a car crash.

North Wales Police has confirmed that the A525 in Llandegla is closed "for the foreseeable time" after the collision, which happened shortly after 3pm.

A North Wales Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called at approximately 3.20pm this afternoon (July 11) to reports of a two-car road traffic collisions near the Crown Hotel in Llandegla.

"A man and a woman have been taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”