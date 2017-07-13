New Poundworld for Denbigh "no longer opening"

A new discount store slated to open at the former Kwik Save site in Denbigh will “no longer be opening”.

According to emails sent from Poundworld to people who had applied to work at the store, the reason given is “unforeseen circumstances.”

The site on Station Yard is currently home to Home Bargains with three units currently standing empty.

An email from the firm’s recruitment coordinator said: “Thank you for your recent application for our new Denbigh store.

“Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, the store will no longer be opening therefore we will not be progressing your application any further.”

“We sincerely apologise and wish you all the best in your future career.”

The company’s official stance is that the move has been postponed.

A spokesperson for Poundworld said: “We can confirm that we have postponed plans to open a store in Denbigh later this year in order to focus on other opportunities for the business.

“Our plan to open in Rhyl early next month is unaffected by this decision.”

County councillor for Denbigh Lower Mark Young said: “Obviously the success of the retail park is crucial for Denbigh and I’ll be asking the council to contact Poundworld to ask if there’s anything we can do to encourage them to fulfil this commitment.

“As a council we need to do what we can to support Poundworld, and I’ll be having an urgent meeting to see what we can do.”

Denbigh Upper and Henllan councillor Glenn Swingler said: “After I was shown an email from a local resident, who had applied for a job, I contacted both Poundworld and the developer, who were unaware of the situation.

“After much confusion and mixed messages, phone calls and emails, it was confirmed by the developer that Poundworld would not be opening as planned.

“I would like to thank Liberty Properties for the constant updates and their assistance with getting information.”

Liberty Properties have been contacted for comment.