Cops appeal for dashcam footage as hunt for mum of newborn left at Towyn bus shelter continues

COPS are still desperately hunting a mum after a newborn baby girl was discovered at a bus stop in Towyn.



Motorists – who travelled along the main Towyn coast road (A548) between 11.30pm on Monday, July 10 and 9am on Tuesday, July 11 – are being urged to share their dashcam footage with North Wales Police.



The newborn, still connected to her umbilical cord, was discovered in a bus shelter on Tuesday near the Magpie and Stump pub by a 'hero' dad and his family.



Daniel Braxton, 36, was driving from his home in Pensarn to Stoke-on-Trent with his 18-year-old daughter, Talitha Beales, and partner, Toni Pickford, 24, at about 7am when his daughter cried that she had seen something ‘baby-shaped’ when passing the bus shelter.



The family turned back and were confronted with the heartbreaking scene of the baby lying on the ground. Daniel got to work on reviving the baby and quickly called the police and ambulance.



After warming the baby up, Daniel couldn't believe it when the baby took a gulp of breath and opened her eyes.



A spokesperson from North Wales Police said: “We are appealing for motorists who travelled along the main Towyn coast road (A548) between 11.30pm on Monday, July 10 until 9am on Tuesday, July 11 to email any dashcam footage they may have."

The force have also released a video appeal asking the mother of the baby girl to come forward.



Helen Douglas, of North Wales Police, said: “We want mum to know that she is currently being cared for and treated in Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.



“We are concerned about the health of the mother of the baby girl and are appealing for her to come forward. We want to ensure that the mother is provided with the medical support she needs.”

The spokesperson for the force added: "We know you may feel you are in a very difficult position and we know it must have been incredibly difficult to have left your baby. We just want to make sure you are alright."

To share dashcam footage, email northwalespolice@nthwales.pnn.police.uk



A link will be sent so footage can be uploaded. Use 'Dashcam Appeal: Op Equinox' in the subject header.

