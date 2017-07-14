Work to start on reinstating Halton Curve rail line that will link North Wales and Liverpool

WORK to reinstate a short railway line that links the North Wales Coast and Liverpool is underway.

The 'Halton Curve' will improve connections between Liverpool, Liverpool John Lennon Airport and North Wales.

The scheme, being delivered by Network Rail, will concentrate on 1.5 miles of rail track and will bring back into full use the section of the line that links the Chester/Warrington line and the Liverpool/Crewe line at Frodsham Junction.

Darren Millar, AM for Clwyd West, said: "I have been campaigning for years to get a direct service between North Wales and Liverpool reinstated so I am absolutely delighted that these works are underway.

"Liverpool is an important commercial centre and improving transport links will provide a huge boost to the North Wales economy in terms of access to jobs and promoting tourism. Shifting passengers from road to rail is also good for the environment."

"The new services will generate 250,000 new rail trips annually and will take more than 170,000 car journeys per year off the roads, helping reduce traffic and congestion on key routes such as the M56 and A55."

North Wales has not enjoyed a direct rail link with Liverpool since the 1970s.

In 2014, plans were put forward to create a hovercraft service linking Rhyl, Llandudno and Merseyside.

Hoverlink Ltd met with Denbighshire County Council and were granted the draft licence to provide the prospective hovercraft service, but in 2015 founder and director of of Hoverlink ltd Simon Clitheroe admitted his new venture is floating rather than racing to the shores of Rhyl. The Hoverlink website no longer loads.

Work on the Halton Curve is due to be completed by May 2018, with services due to operate between Liverpool and Chester from December 2018 and plans for services to be extended into Wales in the future.