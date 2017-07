A 38 year old man from Ruabon, Wrexham has been arrested following two connected drugs warrants this morning.

Officers executed warrants in Queen Street Ruabon and High Street, Bala earlier today and seized quantities of cocaine, cannabis, amphetamines and drugs paraphernalia in the operation.

North Wales Police's Inspector Steve Owens said: “The suspect has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs and is currently in custody at Wrexham police station.”