Pwllglas woman wins gold at Transplant Games

A woman who won a gold medal at the Transplant Games in Malaga says it was a euphoric experience.

Brenda Roberts won gold in the individual women’s golf for her age category, coming home ten shots clear of her nearest rival.

The former lady captain of Pwllglas Golf Club then finished in the top womens team during the pairs competition.

Brenda says the conditions in Malaga, Spain made the round a lot more difficult than usual.

“It was hot, really hot. It took us six and a half hours to play a round instead of the three it’d usually take out in the 39 degree heat

“There were 140 competitors including 40 women and I won my age category, which was great.

“I had a plan, but when you look down the list, there’s 52 countries and you’re not always sure by the name if someone is a man or a woman, so didn’t know who I had to beat exactly but I knew last time there was a strong South African woman I had to beat

“But I was going round the course with three men so I couldn’t tell. I just went out and did my best, and I beat my nearest rival by 10 shots.”

“I got a gold and bronze last time, my partner who’d had a liver transplant was a golf pro and we got the bronze against all the men, but this time we were 10th out of 45 pairs, and most were men ahead of us, but not the same

“It’s a wonderful feeling to win, the people of Ruthin have been wonderfully supportive, and I’ll have the medal on show soon.

“There were 200 of us on Team GB and as we came back from our respective competition, and as you came back you’d be wearing your medal and it was great

“One night one lad had seven round his neck, these swimmers can get bucketful with breaststroke, back, fly, freestyle, loads.”

Brenda says it was a great feeling to come back with a gold medal.

She continued: “GB wiped the board overall. The way they work out the best team to make it fair they divide medal scores by the number in the team - Hungary won two years ago in Argentina and GB had some that didn’t win a medal last time, but it was euphoria at the gala dinner this time.

“Most medals are won in swimming, cycling and athletics, you can pick up a lot as a runner with the relays. The men’s 4x100 relay smashed the transplant games record, and they’re always after the records.

“At the end of July is the British Transplant Games outside Glasgow, but we’re already planning for the next worldwide games in two year’s time.

“You make so many friends at these Games, I was playing with an Irish, a Finn and a Swede and then in the pairs it was two South Africans, and we’ve all got something in common, we’ve all being given the gift of life”